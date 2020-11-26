Landmark Khaf-Herat railway to strengthen Iran position in regional transit

Khaf-Herat railroad can facilitate Afghanistan's transit with other countries through Iran, chairman of Iran's transit commission affiliated to Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Hamid Ezatabadi-pour told IRNA.

Iran has three cross-border transit roads in northeast and east of the country with the neighboring state through which it can facilitate Afghanistan's access to the outside world, the official said.

He said that the new Silk Road project named 'One Belt, One Road" by the Chinese President Xi Jinping can develop Afghanistan's transit route to Europe through Khaf-Herat railway.

President Jinping introduced the 'One Belt, One Road' initiative, a plan to link China with Asia, Africa and Europe via a network of ports, railways and roads in 2013.

Iran, enjoying appropriate capacities to transfer energy to South and East Asia through its maritime routes, can be an important gateway for great eastern economic partners like India and China.

The 191-km Khaf-Herat railroad project includes four parts that are under construction.

About 77 km of the project is in Iran's soil and the rest in Afghanistan.

The railroad project ensures Afghanistan's access to free waters and European markets.

1483**1416

