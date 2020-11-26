Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on November 26

** IRAN DAILY

- Allowing Zionist regime to enter ME cause of regional ‘instability’: President

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said letting the Zionist regime to enter the Middle East will cause insecurity and instability in the region.

- Iran urges diplomacy, reaffirms opposition to military solutions to Afghan conflict

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has reaffirmed Tehran’s support for intra-Afghan peace talks, dismissing any military solutions to nearly two decades of militancy and violence since the US invasion of the country in 2001.

- Iran’s FM invites Azerbaijani counterpart to Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has invited his counterpart from Azerbaijan to visit Tehran in a near future.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- IRGC Launches Ocean-Going Shahid Roudaki

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said it launched a heavy warship Thursday capable of carrying helicopters, drones and missile launchers amid ongoing tensions with the U.S.

- Resistance Forces Won’t Lay Down Weapons Amid Threat: Iraqi Leader

A senior Iraqi leader says the Islamic resistance forces will not lay down their arms as long as Iraq is under threat.

- Iran Futsal Still Best Asian Team, Sixth in World

Iran futsal team has remained unchanged in the latest Futsal World Ranking.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iranian doc warns of poachers smuggling bird species into Arab countries

An Iranian documentary warns about the illegitimate hunting of a specific species of birds, which are then smuggled into the Arab states of the Persian Gulf.

- Volleyball expert says Alekno has a difficult task ahead

Iranian Volleyball expert Nasser Shahnazi believes that Vladimir Alekno, new head coach of Iran national volleyball team, has a coaching style which can be challenging for the Iranian national team.

- U.S. pursuing scorched earth policy in Afghanistan, Iran says

Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, has accused the United States of trying to destroy Afghanistan’s legal institutions, calling on the U.S. not to follow the “scorched earth policy” in the country.

