Rouhani: Iran resolved to have brotherly ties with Persian Gulf states

In a telephone conversation with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, he hoped that with new developments in the field of international relations, hostile policies of some countries in the region would be adjusted and the opportunity for dialogue and reaching an understanding in the region would be fortified.

Stressing the need for deepening Tehran-Doha ties in all fields of mutual interest, President Rouhani said that accelerating the implementation of the agreements between Tehran and Doha will be in the interest of both nations and the region.

"We should overcome domineering policies and reliance on foreign countries through wisdom, rationality and honest dialogue within the region," Rouhani said, noting that allowing the Zionist regime come in the region will cause insecurity and instability in the region.

However, it is really surprising to see some neighbors consider their security tied to their connection with the criminal Zionist regime, which is the enemy of all Islamic countries and the entire region, he said.

"We, the countries of the region, can solve our problems as neighbors and brothers," he said, noting that no doubt regional relations will experience better conditions in the coming months.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, for his part, described Iran-Qatar relations as strategic and growing, reiterating that implementation of the agreements between the two countries is in the interests of the two nations, and Qatar will make every effort to implement these agreements.

"We believe that cooperation between Iran and the Persian Gulf countries should be further developed in all areas, including water security in the region, and in any agreement to ensure regional security, Iran should be a party to the dialogue to reach an agreement," he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish