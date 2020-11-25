IRNA, Kazinform stress expansion of media cooperation

In addition to representatives of the news fields, representatives of the international relations department of the two news agencies were also present and exchanged views in the video conference held on Wednesday on the initiative of IRNA.

Referring to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's remarks that Iran-Kazakhstan relations are in the interests of the two peoples and a prominent model at the regional level, Kazinform journalist Aliya Kulmagambetova said that the Agreement on Cultural and Artistic Cooperation between the two countries was signed in February 2010 and according to this agreement, many workshops and joint projects have been held between Tehran and Nur-Sultan.

She added that in total, there are at least four memorandums of understanding in the field of culture between the two countries, which can be the basis for cultural and artistic cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan.

Pointing to the cultural and historical commonalities between the two countries, Editor-in-chief of IRNA New Agency's English Desk Vahideh Dindari said that Nowruz celebration, music, cooking style, marriage ceremonies, poetry and literature, and religious occasions are examples of these commonalities, and the two countries can further expand their cultural relations by relying on these commons.

Dindari likened cultural similarity between the two countries to "beautiful rainbow" and said that there are about 3,000 common words between Farsi and Kazakh language, and many names share common roots in Iran and Kazakhstan.

She also pointed out that Ahmad Yasawi, the founder of one of Kazakhstan’s famous methods, had an Iranian master, and said she saw many of the common cultural symbols between the two nations personally during her trip to Kazakhstan.

7129**2050

