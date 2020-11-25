Iran's FM spox discusses expanding cooperation with Afghan officials

Khatibzadeh met some current and former Afghan officials, including Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Minister of Information and Culture, Deputy Foreign Minister, as well as his counterpart at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and former President Hamid Karzai and exchanged views on the development and deepening of relations in cultural areas as well as mechanisms related to the expansion of cooperation in the media field.

During a visit to Kabul University, Khatibzadeh expressed sympathy with the government and people of Afghanistan, especially the families of the student martyrs of the university who were recently martyred during a terrorist attack.

Deepening cultural strategic relations, exchanging media delegations, and inviting media professionals and prominent cultural and scientific figures of Afghanistan were among his other goals during his trip to Afghanistan.

