Registration of specialized workshops of Cinema Vérité kicks off

According to the public relations of the International Film Festival Cinema Vérité, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the use of virtual capacity in the present situation, the series includes a variety of attractive programs of topics and characters presented.

The festival has several sections, including the National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Coronavirus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

Meantime, several expert workshops, master talks as well as master classes will be held in this international cinematic event.

In virtual cinema Vérité 14 workshops, from scientific figures of documentary cinema to acclaimed documentary makers with different experiences and methods, present a variety of topics including personal, environmental documentaries.

The international section of the festival also enjoys numerous non-competition sections such Special Displays, Mirror of a Festival, Portrait, Perspective of One Country Documentary Cinema, Chile Documentary Cinema, Masters of 2020, as well as 13 Editions & 13 Films.

Presided by Mohammad Hamidi Moqadam, the 14th edition of Cinema Verite is slated to be held in the capital city of Tehran on December 8-14, 2020 in an online format via utilizing a national platform.

The Interested parties for more information can see: www.irandocfest.ir

