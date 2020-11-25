Minister: Iran to buy 42 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Referring to three ways for supplying the coronavirus vaccine, Namaki said that one of them is through the COVAX Facility and the World Health Organization (WHO), which we have planned to import 16.8 million doses, covering about 8.4 million people and about 10 percent of the total population.

He added that the next step is to supply about 5.5 million doses of vaccines in the form of a joint contract with a foreign company, as well as the purchase of 20 million vaccines from another foreign company and a total of 42 million doses of vaccines, covering about 21 million people.

Knowledge-based companies and domestic scientists are producing domestic COVID-19 vaccine in 12 companies in Iran, and at least four are ahead of the rest that the World Health Organization has accepted their procedures, he noted.

He continued that one of these domestic companies has been allowed to conduct human testing of the coronavirus vaccine in Iran and it will start its work on humans next week while the animal phase of this vaccine has been successfully finished and hopefully in the next few months we will bring the good news of the vaccine to the Iranians.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish