Minister: Khaf-Herat railway to be inaugurated within weeks

Speaking on the sidelines of a cabinet session, Eslami said the inauguration ceremony of the project will be held with the participation of high-ranking officials from Iran and Afghanistan.

The project will join the railway networks of Iran and Afghanistan, the minister said.

He said that it is of special significance for land-locked countries like Afghanistan to gain access to the high seas and therefore this railway project is of prime importance for Afghanistan’s trade and can also add to Iran’s transit capacity.

Khaf-Herat railway is 191 kilometers long which stretches 77 kilometers in the Iranian soil and 114 kilometers in the Afghan soil.

