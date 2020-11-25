Nov 25, 2020, 3:12 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code: 84123728
0 Persons

Tags

Minister: Khaf-Herat railway to be inaugurated within weeks

Minister: Khaf-Herat railway to be inaugurated within weeks

Tehran, Nov 25, IRNA – Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mhammad Eslami said on Wednesday that Khaf-Herat railway project, joining Iran and Afghanistan, will be inaugurated within the next few weeks.

Speaking on the sidelines of a cabinet session, Eslami said the inauguration ceremony of the project will be held with the participation of high-ranking officials from Iran and Afghanistan.  

The project will join the railway networks of Iran and Afghanistan, the minister said.

He said that it is of special significance for land-locked countries like Afghanistan to gain access to the high seas and therefore this railway project is of prime importance for Afghanistan’s trade and can also add to Iran’s transit capacity.   

Khaf-Herat railway is 191 kilometers long which stretches 77 kilometers in the Iranian soil and 114 kilometers in the Afghan soil.

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 1 =