Official: 469 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours

Sadat Lari added that 46,207 citizens have passed away from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country so far.

She pointed out that 625,606 people out of a total of 894,385 people infected with the deadly virus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The official noted that 13,843 new infected cases have been detected in Iran, some 2,370 of whom have been hospitalized, over the past 24 hours.

Some 5,832 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 5,913,229 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

