JCPOA not to be renegotiated: Official

Today, not only Iran but also many other countries, including US’ European allies, are delighted that the man who was the US president for four years, but neither was familiar with politics nor had a right framework and principle is to leave, said Vaezi with regards to President Hassan Rouhani's remarks about the results of the elections in the US.

Speaking to the reports on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Vaezi said Donald Trump caused a lot of damage to his own country and also disrupted the international relations and order.

He disrupted the Middle East and imposed severe pressures on the people of Iran, Vaezi added.

The senior Iranian official went on to say that it is quite natural to welcome Trump’s defeat, but there is no optimism toward the next US government in Iran. Iran is not optimistic toward any country unless it sees its actions.

Saying that there have been no negotiations with anyone, he said that today President Rouhani said that Iran would not renegotiate the deal and that they were not loyal to their commitments and Iran in five steps reduced its commitments in response.

Present Rouhani said if they returned to what existed on January 20, 2017, when Trump took office, Iran would do the same, Vaezi noted.

What happened was that countries, especially the US, did not do their commitments; the most important condition of Iran is that the commitments stipulated in the JCPOA need to be respected both by Iran and the other member states.

