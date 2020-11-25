Tehran province exports 1b euro worth of goods in six months

The figure shows 18 percent increase while being compared with the previous year's corresponding period, managing director of industrial complexes in Tehran Saber Parnian told IRNA on Wednesday.

Increase in quality of Iranian products are tangible compared with past five years ago, Parnian added.

After imposition of the US sanctions against Iran, the indigenous companies could produce foreign-like commodities by relying on domestic capabilities and technologies, the official noted.

US President Donald Trump reimposed as he claimed the highest level of sanctions against Iran in November 2018, just months after his unilateral withdrawal from the Iran Deal in May.

Parnian went on to say that the indigenous products can now compete with their foreign-made rivals.

He further described the sanctions as an opportunity for the country to upgrade domestic capabilities.

At the present time, Iran does not only meet the needs inside the country, but also provides the 15 neighboring and European countries with different types of goods, Parnian stressed.

Then, he highlighted the important role the knowledge-based companies play in the path of national development.

In a related development, an official announced on Tuesday that Tehran is among the Iranian provinces which are introduced as hub of producing apple that is annually exported to different world countries.

