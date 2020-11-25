Nov 25, 2020, 1:26 PM
Iran to Launch 9 new thermal power plants by year-end

Tehran, Nov 25, IRNA –Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said on Wednesday that nine thermal power stations are planned to come on stream in various provinces across the country and are going to go operational by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021).

According to Iranian Ministry of Energy, Ardakanian said that all parts of the country can use the electricity produced by the 9 thermal power plants, which are slated to be inaugurated in various provinces.

The plants' electricity will be connected to the national grid, he said, adding, "Utilizing energy resources is the right of all people of a country and we are working to materialize this important goal."

These power plants will be inaugurated under the framework of a program called “A-B-Iran” based on which several energy projects go operational across the country every week.

The nominal capacity of electricity generation at Iranian power plants has exceeded 86,000 megawatts with the inauguration of several new power plants over the past two years.

