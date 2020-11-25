Iran to Launch 9 new thermal power plants by year-end

According to Iranian Ministry of Energy, Ardakanian said that all parts of the country can use the electricity produced by the 9 thermal power plants, which are slated to be inaugurated in various provinces.

The plants' electricity will be connected to the national grid, he said, adding, "Utilizing energy resources is the right of all people of a country and we are working to materialize this important goal."

These power plants will be inaugurated under the framework of a program called “A-B-Iran” based on which several energy projects go operational across the country every week.

The nominal capacity of electricity generation at Iranian power plants has exceeded 86,000 megawatts with the inauguration of several new power plants over the past two years.

6125**2050

