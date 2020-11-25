FM: Venezuela to reinforce strategic ties with Iran

Speaking in an exclusive interview with IRNA, Arreaza referred to Mohammad Javad Zarif’s recent tour to Venezuela and also sending Iranian oil tankers to Venezuela, saying despite US cruel sanctions and the limitations caused by COVID-19 in the world, exchange of political delegations, trade interactions and strategic cooperation between two countries have not been affected.

Iran and Venezuela considering dimensions of development are two powers which have commonalities beyond imagination.

First, both countries enjoy anti-imperialism revolutions and are now under sanctions and blockade, he said, adding that two states decided to be free.

Iran and Venezuela are determined for having independence and freedom, their economy are complementary and both are members of OPEC.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Arreaza hailed Iran’s efforts to help Venezuelan people through investment, saying it is believed that Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro and President Hassan Rouhani underline focusing on some specific strategic fields which are affected by US sanctions.

Referring to Zarif recent visit to Venezuela, he said during the meetings both sides discussed bilateral relations and also various projects with Iran in the energy sector.

Despite, Iran’s sending oil tankers to Venezuela became a serious challenge for the US, but it indicated Iran's solidarity with the Venezuelan nation who are under blockade.

For much of his interview, Venezuelan foreign minister referred to Trump’s violation of international regulations and the UN Charter which have caused sufferings for Venezuelan people.

