Rouhani says US president-elect has to make good on wrongful acts

The Iranian president, who was speaking during a cabinet session, expressed hope that the next US government would, as its first steps, openly condemn the terrorist and anti-human rights measures by Donald Trump.

Rouhani noted that Iran’s resistance to US maximum pressures during Trump’s tenure was one of the manifestations of the victory of the Iranian nation and the eventual defeat of the enemy.

Iran’s policy is to accept commitment in parallel with the other party to the agreement. We observe commitment and act it in reciprocity by the partner, reduce tensions for deescalation by the other party, and we respect for respect by the other party, he said.

There is an easy solution, Rouhani said, adding that Iran and the US can both decide and announce their return to where they were until January 20, 2017.

