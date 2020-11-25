Iran condemns twin terrorist blasts in Afghanistan's Bamiyan

Khatibzadeh condemned yesterday's terrorist attacks in Bamiyan, which killed and injured dozens of civilians, including innocent women and children, and extended his condolences to the Afghan government and people.

At least 17 people were killed and 50 others were injured in two bomb blasts which took place in Bamiyan city of Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Zabardast Safai, the police chief of the eponymous province yesterday (Tuesday) said that the explosives were hidden at the side of a road in one of the main bazaars in the city, which is home to many members of the mainly Shia Hazara ethnic minority, till now, no group has claimed responsibility for the blasts.

This is the first time that such explosions are happening in the province as Bamiyan is one of the most secure provinces and is visited by thousands of tourists every year.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish