Iran, Brazil eyeing to expand trade ties in post-pandemic era

The talks were held between Iran's Ambassador to Brazil Hossein Qaribi and Brazil's Minister of Institutional Security five-star General Augusto Heleno.

During the talks, the two sides stressed the importance of continuation of political consultations and reviewed ways to widen mutual cooperation.

They also called for development in trade relations in the post-pandemic era.

Reportedly, Iran and Brazil enjoy great capacities for cooperation in various areas.

The volume of direct and indirect relations between the two countries had been over four billion dollars in 2019.

Since its outbreak in December 2019, the coronavirus pandemic has postponed many world events, meetings and sports contests as it has killed over 1,400,000 people worldwide.

The number of the dead in Iran has passed 45,000.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish