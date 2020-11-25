Speaker says Gov't needs to empower Iranian people to withstand sanctions

Speaking at the Majlis formal session this morning, Qalibaf said that making the sanctions ineffective will lead to lifting them.

He made the remarks while referring to November 24 guidelines of the Supreme Leader to the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination meeting.

Ayatollah Khamenei offered a roadmap for three branches of Government to thwart the economic problems caused by the sanctions.

Qalibaf said that foiling the sanctions is the main strategy, adding that Majlis has taken measures in a bid to thwart impacts of the sanctions on people.

Lawmakers have focused on making boost in markets and creating job opportunities, said Qalibaf, noting that Majlis has various plans to achieve the goals.

The speaker called on the Majlis agricultural commission to examine the reasons behind rise in prices in recent days, and give related report to the parliament.

Supreme Council of Economic Coordination was founded on the order of the Supreme Leader more than two years ago to follow up ways to counter the US sanctions, and thwart the economic difficulties caused by the US sanctions.

In November 2018 and just few months after the US unilateral withdrawal from the July 2015 nuclear deal, outgoing US president Donal Trump imposed the highest level of sanctions against Iran.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish