Kish-Istanbul-Abadan flight to operate soon

Kish Free Zone Organisation ( KFZO) and Arvand Free Zone Organization (AFZ), and Kish Air signed an Memorandum of understanding (MOU) to launch new Kish-Istanbul- Abadan flights.

According to the Public Relations and International Affairs of KFZO, the tripartite memorandum of understanding envisaged to launch air flights to encourage businessmen and tourists of the two regions.

Operation of the news flights will help expand trade activities and tourism.

In order to connect Kish Free Zone Organisation ( KFZO), and Arvand Free Zone Organization (AFZ) to the international passenger transit hub, new Kish-Istanbul- Abadan flights will operate after corona pandemic.

Kish Free Zone Organization is the first Iranian free zone to be admitted a member of World Free Zones Organization.

Arvand Zone is located northwest of Persian Gulf covering the cities of Abadan, Khorramshahr and Minooshahr.

The free zone is of special significance as it is on neighborhood of Iraq and Kuwait.

