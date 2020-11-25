Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on November 25

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran’s veteran writer, director Kambuzia Partovi dies from coronavirus at 65

Iranian film director and scriptwriter Kambuzia Partovi died from coronavirus complications at the age of 65.

Born in 1955, the co-writer of ‘Muhammad (PBUH): The Messenger of God,’ by Majid Majidi died in Day General Hospital in Tehran.

- Tehran, Doha sign MoU on boosting trade

Iran and Qatar signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for boosting trade cooperation at the end of the Seventh Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Committee meeting, which was held in Isfahan on Tuesday.

Based on the MoU, the two sides will cooperate in forming a joint trade working group, establish trade centers, establish commercial affiliates in the embassies of the two countries in Tehran and Doha, and use the ports of the two countries to boost exports and imports.

- Iran railroad fleet receives 70 homegrown cars

Iranian railroad fleet received 70 domestically-made rail cars and a repaired locomotive in a ceremony on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by the Iranian Roads and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami and the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railroads (IRIR).

**FINANCIALTRIBUNE

- 60 Wastewater Plants Under Construction

Sixty wastewater plants are under construction in the country and should be operational by next August, deputy energy minister for water affairs said.

Work is in progress and in four decades the number of plants has increased 40 times, IRNA reported Ghasem Taghizadeh Khamesi as saying

“There were four sewage treatment plants in the late 1970s. Now it is 235 and 65 were built in the past seven years,” he said.

-Dry Towers Curb Water Use in Hamedan Thermal Power Plant

Using reclaimed wastewater and replacing cool towers with dry towers has helped Hamedan’s Shahid Mofateh Thermal Power Plant to curb water withdrawal from ground resources by 85%, managing director of the company said.

“As per a directive by the Energy Ministry, it is obligatory for all thermal power plants to use processed wastewater [instead of potable water] in the cooling towers,” Abdulmajid Dinarvand was quoted.

-2-Week Winter Inspection of Tehran Powerlines Underway

Routine inspections, repairs and renovation of powerlines are underway in Tehran, managing director of Iran's Power Generation, Distribution and Transmission Company (Tavanir) said.

“The company is reconditioning 1,300 kilometers of transmission and distribution lines in the province,” IRNA quoted Mohammad Hassan Motevalizadeh as saying.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Supreme Leader: Iran able to nullify sanctions

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Tuesday stated that Iran is able to nullify the imposed sanctions.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks at the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination's meeting in Tehran, noting that the only way to counteract sanctions is to nullify and overcome the sanctions.

-Iran Parliament moves to raise uranium enrichment level to 20%

The Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee discussed on Tuesday a plan to significantly increase Iran’s nuclear activities, including uranium enrichment level.

The plan is part of a broader strategy that aims to lift the United States sanctions on Iran. Iranian lawmakers had put forward a “strategic bill to lift sanctions” in early November that aims to force the U.S. into lifting sanctions on Iran through doubling down on nuclear activities.

-National budget bill: how much oil income is forecast?

Iran’s Planning and Budget Organization (PBO) has handed over the draft of the national budget bill for the next Iranian calendar year (starts on March 21, 2021) to the government for review.

Currently, President Hassan Rouhani’s cabinet is holding meetings for reviewing the bill which is expected to be presented to the parliament (Majlis) by December 2.

