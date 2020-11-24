Iran, Qatar sign MoU to cooperate on economy

The MoU was inked in the field of establishing a joint trade working group, trade centers between the private sectors of the two sides and a business affiliate in the embassies of Tehran and Doha as well as using the ports of the two countries to develop the export and import of goods.

The meeting took place observing health protocols and guidelines due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Representatives of Iranian and Qatari organizations held several virtual expert-level meetings, the results of which have been presented to the meeting.

7129**2050

