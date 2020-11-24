Iran gov’t spokesman says sound of breaking wall of sanctions is well heard

Speaking during his weekly press conference, the spokesman said that it was the resistance of the people against the bullying powers – not the change of government in the United States – that caused the wall of sanctions to collapse.

“We deeply believe that even if Trump won the US election, the sanctions policy would have resulted in nothing but defeat,” Rabiei said.

Asked whether there is any sign of return of foreign investors to Iran with the victory of Biden in the US presidential elections, he said that some foreign companies have already made contacts with some Iranian ministries or with their Iranian partner, with whom they used to have trade relations before the imposition of sanctions.

Rabiei said that apart form an 80-million-people domestic market, Iran, with its special position in the region, has the potential to provide access for the foreign investors to the 600-million-population market of the neighboring countries.

When asked to comment about the share of oil revenues in the country’s next year budget bill, the spokesman said that reliance on oil revenues will be no more than the previous year.

Rabiei said that Iran’s reliance on oil revenues will never return to what used to be before the sanctions were imposed on the country.

Reliance on oil revenues will remain unchanged or be even less than the current amount in the country’s budget bills of the future years, he said.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish