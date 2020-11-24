Cinema Vérité, Iran’s major Int’l Filmfest for docs

Presided by Mohammad Hamidi Moqadam, the 14th edition of Cinema Verite is slated to be held in the capital city of Tehran during December 8-14, 2020 in an online format via utilizing a national platform.

What has made the current edition of the festival distinct is competing for the cinematic works in a special section named Corona to depict the self-sacrifice of medical personnel in the frontline of combating the deadly virus.

Director of Corona Section of the festival Mohammad Kiasalar pointed out that "Coronavirus is a global threat, and in such circumstances, paving the way for holding the festival in an online format is reframing threats as opportunities".

In the meantime, the director of the festival said holding this cinematic event in the current situation seemed to be a challenging decision.





"We want to raise the documentary cinema flag," Mohammad Hamidi Moqaddam underlined.

It is important to note that a selection of works acclaimed at 2020 international events across the world will be screened in a special program called 'World’s Best'.

Another significant feature about the latest edition of the event is that 103 films which have been directed by Iranian women documentarians are received by the secretary; This figure is indicating a 22.6 percent increase compared to the previous edition.





So far 871 works have been submitted to the festival which proves that the number of the submitted films has been increased in comparison with the previous year's edition which was 865 works.

The names of selected films in the categories of short (up to 40 min) semi-short (40 to 70 min) and long (over 70 min) documentaries will be announced by the end of November.

The festival has several sections, including National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Coronavirus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

The international section of the festival also enjoys numerous non-competition sections such as Special Displays, Mirror of a Festival, Portrait, Perspective of One Country Documentary Cinema, Chile Documentary Cinema, Masters of 2020, as well as 13 Editions & 13 Films.

The event also features a number of expert workshops, master talks as well as master classes.

Compiled by Amin Mohammadzadegan Khoyi

Edited by Hamid Shamlou

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish