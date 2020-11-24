Iran exports 740,000 tons of apple

Darab Hosseini said different Iranian cities could produce four million tons of apple during the mentioned period.

Annually, about one to one and a half million tons of those products are exported, Hosseini added.

The official predicted 4.1 million tons of apple production for the current Iranian calendar year (started March 20, 2020).

Hosseini noted that the figure will show three percent increase compared with the preceding year.

West Azarbaijan, East Azarbaijan, Ardebil, Fars, Tehran, Isfahan and Khorasan Razavi are the Iranian provinces in northwest, south, center and northeast of the country which are introduced as hub of producing apple.

Also, apples of Damavand produced in an area 66 km of northeast of Tehran are well-known worldwide as they are considered as the most delicious apples in the world due to their unforgettable taste.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish