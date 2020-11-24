Iran’s textile export rises up by 30%

Majid Nami told IRNA that the growth will definitely go on to the end of the year (20 March, 2021).

Nami said that export of textiles has grown up while money transactions have been impeded and a part of export is not registered anywhere.

He said that some traders from Afghanistan, Iraq, and Central Asia come to Iran and buy clothes with Iranian currency rial and then take them to their countries.

Nami added that in the first five months $35 million dollars’ worth of clothes have been exported, and considering the fact that the export has been 50 to 60 million dollars each year, it is predicted that there will be a 30% growth by the end of the current Iranian year.

