Bandar Abbas, Ningbo to sign sisterhood agreement

Bandar Abbas, Nov 24, IRNA – Head of Iranian foreign ministry office in Bandar Abbas said Iran consulate in Shanghai has put on its agenda signing sisterhood agreement between Bandar Abbas and Chinese city of Ningbo.

Saeed Shaban said the agreement will be signed in 2021 and on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of establishing political relations between the two countries.

He added that the Iranian foreign ministry's office in Bandar Abbas is keen on developing relations with destination countries like China.

He noted that following diplomatic meetings between Iran’s consulate in Shanghai and Chinese officials, both sides are after broadening of relations between Bandar Abbas and Ningbo.

He went on to say that during the online meeting which was held in the presence of the members of Iran-China joint chamber of commerce  and members of foreign relations development council in Ningbo, both sides stressed developing relations in maritime field and exports of sea products.

Ningbo, a major port and industrial hub in east China's Zhejiang province, lies south of Shanghai on Hangzhou Bay.

