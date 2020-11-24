Political expert says Pompeo’s trips have no effects on US current policies about Iran

Nader Entesar said that Iran should determine the framework of its national security and pursue it regardless of who takes over the White House.

Entesar said that the current US administration has now become “a lame duck” after the November 3 presidential election, so that it lost power because it should get prepared to leave the office.

He added that one should know that now there is “a rogue regime” at the White House that acts insanely. However, Iran should be prepared for unpredictable events.

Answering a question about Washington’s possible military move against Tehran in the remaining days of Donald Trump’s presidency, Entesar said that Pompeo has planted and has been nurturing Iranophobia and hatred in himself since he was a representative and the director of the CIA.

He added that Pompeo, who is an extremist, will try on his short remaining days a secretary of state to destroy the environment of possible Iranian negotiations with the next US administration as much as possible.

Noting that the probability of a military move is quite low, Entesar said that Iran should be ready for such a move though and that Trump’s legacy is an experience of the most dangerous four-year period.

Regarding changes in US Middle East policies after Joe Biden takes office, he said nothing big will happen; the only change may be taking back the white card Trump had given to Saudis.

He said that Iran had better not waste time with Europeans and not let them in negotiations because they have no policies about Iran independent of that of Washington, adding if Tehran and Washington sign an agreement, Europeans will be obedient.

With the top priority being the coronavirus and economic problems, the future administration of the US will put relations with Iran in a basket next to a number of other foreign policy issues and deal with them when they see fit, Entesar said.

He added that the main difference between Biden and Trump will be seen in US conduct toward Iran; Trump rules with howling, but Biden will not use that. However, no big changes will be seen in US policies toward Iran.

Entesar added that Trump had delegated his Middle East foreign policy to Israel and Saudi Arabia, who had a long anti-Iranrecord. That was why people like Pompeo had a big effect on Trump’s foreign policy, but Biden’s foreign policy will not be based on individuals.

Regarding Biden’s strategy to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the professor of political sciences at the University of Alabama said Biden’s administration aims to return to the JCPOA to use it as a first step to expand it to other issues, for example limiting Iran’s deterrent defense power.

The US will not return to its JCPOA commitments without big changes in the deal, and Europeans know this; that’s why they are doing so much saber-rattling, he said, adding that Washington wants Tehran to overlook US conduct toward the JCPOA and its commitments.

The US wants Iran to trust it and hold negotiations with it, and actually make it totally vulnerable against Iran’s regional enemies that are armed to the teeth with modern equipment, he said.

