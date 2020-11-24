Bahraini regime after taking UNHRC chairmanship

Over the last two years, Bahrain has taken advantage of its membership in UNHCR for covering up its blatant and systematic violation of human rights and has enjoyed generous support of some Western states like UK and US.

Its chairmanship lasts for one year and periodically from regional groups.

Asia-Pacific States group is to chair UNHCR in 2021 and Bahrain and Fiji have so far nominated for it.

Any country nominated by the relevant regional group for the UNHCR’s presidency will be accepted by other regional groups.

So if Asia-Pacific States group confirm Bahrain, it will most likely be the next president of the council.

It is said that one of the main reasons behind motivating Bahrain to do so is to overshadow the dire human rights background of that country and to introduce Bahraini kingdom as a modern system that supports human rights.

This is while, even some of the European states which have close economic and military relations with Bahrain are not eager to see Bahrain's chairmanship.

Since chairmanship of a country with the background of suppression and severe human rights violations will further discredit the UN human rights mechanisms and uncovers the hypocritical approach of those Western countries that use these mechanisms to discredit and label other countries.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized the treason against the Palestinian nation by the normalization deal signed by the UAE and Bahrain which he said did not result in Iran's isolation, and said "when talking about isolation, you should look at what happened in the UNSC to see which country has been isolated. As everybody knows, the UAE and Bahrain had already had relations with the occupying regime of Israel. So let's not make jokes."

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish