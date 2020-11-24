Iranian envoy slams US unilateral sanctions on Iran amid COVID-19 pandemic

Gharibabadi made the remarks in an address to the 48th session of the UNIDO Industrial Development Board via video conference.

Noting that multilateralism has to be preserved as a value for industrialization, the Iranian envoy said that there is still a long way forward to sustainable growth and creating a healthier world with more welfare for the citizens.

Dealing with this pandemic requires a comprehensive, coordinated, and comprehensive multilateral response to support poor countries and to enable them to take more effective comprehensive measures, the Iranian envoy said.

He voiced Iran’s serious concern about the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in developing countries, especially those challenging and are out of their control.

The ambassador made it clear that the imposition of unilateral sanctions against countries amid the pandemic is a blatant violation of the goals and principles of the UN Charter, international law, international humanitarian law, and the principles of multilateralism, norms of diplomacy and international relations.

He noted that the fight against this pandemic is a global fight.

Gharibabadi expressed concern over the short-term and long-term consequences of the coronavirus disease on the developing countries, urging UNIDO to make use of its capacities to help the production and equitable distribution of a vaccine for the disease.

