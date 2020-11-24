Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on November 24

** IRAN DAILY

- Iranian documentary ‘Asho’ awarded at French Amiens

Iranian documentary ‘Asho’ received the Grand Prize at the 40th edition of the Amiens International Film Festival (AIFF) in France, held from November 13 to 21.

Lineups of nine feature films, seven documentaries, and 13 short films competed for the awards at the 40th edition of the AIFF.

“It is a particular film, with the appearance of a pastoral chronicle but which, behind this vision, hides the in-depth description of Iranian society, in all its components. This allows us to follow a mischievous and cinephile child, whom Truffaut [French filmmaker] would not have denied,” reads the AIFF jury’s comment on the short.

- Iran’s eight-month non-oil trade surpasses $44b

The value of Iran’s non-oil trade during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 20-November 20) reached $44.6 billion, announced the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi added that during the eight months, Iran exported $21.5 billion worth of goods, while it imported $23.1 billion.

- NIDC drills, repairs over 80 oil, gas wells in eight months

The National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) drilled and repaired 82 oil and gas wells in the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 20-November 20), announced the deputy head of NIDC for drilling operations.

“Of the completed wells, 23 were development wells, 57 exploration wells, and two were repaired,” Shana quoted Saeid Akbari as saying on Monday.

**FINANCIALTRIBUNE

-Iran’s Gas Industry Growth Noticeable

Despite difficulties including geostrategic challenges and the recent coronavirus pandemic, Iran has made noticeable progress in its energy sector.

Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said this at the 22nd annual ministerial meeting of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) held via videoconference on Thursday, the Oil Ministry news portal reported.

- South Pars Meets 40% of Gasoline Demand

Gas condensates from South Pars Gas Field in the Persian Gulf accounts for 40% of total gasoline output in Iran, managing director of Pars Oil and Gas Company, a subsidiary of state-owned National Iranian Oil Company that oversees the development of gas fields said.

"South Pars Gas Complex produces 650,000 barrels of gas condensates per day, a major part (500,000 barrels) of which is delivered to the Persian Gulf Star Refinery in Hormozgan Province to be converted into gasoline," Mohammad Meshkinfam was quoted as saying.

-90 Percent of South Khorasan Industries Linked to Gas Grid

ose to 90% of manufacturing and industrial units in 23 industrial towns across South Khorasan Province are connected to the national gas grid, the managing director of the provincial gas company said.

“Of the total 1,700 industrial units in the region, 1,200 were linked to the network over the past two years," Mahmoud Hashemi was quoted as saying.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-Advisor says Iran to continue defending Syria

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian Parliament speaker, has said Tehran will continue to defend Syria and its security with all its power.

“We also support the United Nations’ constructive efforts in helping Syria and judging the issues surrounding Syria independently,” Amir Abdollahian said on Monday.

- Annual automobile exports exceed $5.7m

Iran exported 1,300 automobiles valued at $5,722,007 in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said.

The destinations for the mentioned products were nine countries namely Hong Kong, Taiwan, Syria, UAE, Spain, China, Iraq, and Turkey, according to Ruhollah Latifi.

He pointed out that Iraq with $3,122,900, Azerbaijan with $1,159,400, Syria with $981,825 of imports were the top three destinations for Iranian cars.

- Exports to CIS countries hit $692m in H1

Iran exported $692 million worth of commodities to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) during the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 20-September 21), the portal of Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) reported.

According to Behrouz Olfat, director of Europe and America Department at TPO, among the 12 CIS countries, Iran's exports to Belarus, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Moldova in the mentioned period increased compared to the same period last year, while the exports to Georgia, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan experienced a decline.

