Iran's foreign trade surpasses $44b in 8 months

He put the amount of imported goods during the period at 21.8 million tons, of which 15.2 million tons were basic goods, saying that the total value of imported goods was 23.1 billion dollars.

More than 75 million tons of goods worth 21.5 billion dollars have been exported, Mirashrafi said.

He further noted that the main export destinations of Iran are Iraq with 5.3 billion dollars in the first place, China with the same amount in the second place, UAE with 2.7 billion dollars and Turkey with 1.6 billion dollars in the third and fourth places respectively, and Afghanistan with 1.5 billion dollars in the next place.

Main countries from which Iran imports goods are China, UAE, Turkey, India and Germany, he added.

As to the transit of goods from Iran, he added that in the first eight months of the year to November 20, some 4,471,000 tons of goods were transited from Iran to neighboring countries.

