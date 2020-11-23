Iran always supporting peace in Afghanistan: Speaker

Referring to longstanding ties and cultural commonalities between Iran and Afghanistan, Qalibaf said that there have always been fraternal relations between the two nations and this is a strong support for the development of political, economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

Expressing regret over the recent terrorist attack in Kabul, Qalibaf said that Iran has always emphasized creating security and establishing peace and tranquility in Afghanistan, hoping that the tragic events would not be repeated.

Pointing to the importance of peace talks in this country, Iranian parliament speaker said that the intra-Afghan talks away from third countries' pressure with the legitimate government of Afghanistan at the center can lead to the process of establishing peace and stability.

Afghanistan's Ambassador to Iran Abdolghafor Lival, for his part, conveyed Afghan government and people's message of gratitude to Iran for its support to Afghan peace process, establishment of the legitimate government in the country and hosting Afghan migrants.

The people of Afghanistan will never forget the material and spiritual support of the Iranian people during and after the war in support of the Afghan constitution, he said.

Referring to the outbreak of coronavirus, he called for more cooperation between the two countries' health centers.

