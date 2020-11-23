Zarif: Ceasefire, ending bombardment as only viable path to end Yemen tragedy

"Enough is enough! It is a moral responsibility, long overdue, for int'l community to end #Yemen tragedy. And hold invaders—and their masters trading Yemeni lives for $—to account," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Monday.

"Only viable path is ceasefire+end to bombardments; urgent humanitarian aid; and political talks," he added.

Zarif made the remarks replying to UN Secretary General António Guterres' Twitter message on Yemen through which he said: "Yemen is in imminent danger of the worst famine in decades."

"Without immediate action, millions of lives may be lost. I urge all those with influence to act urgently & request that everyone avoids taking actions that could make a dire situation worse," Guterres added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Saudi Arabia has been killing innocent people of Yemen for several years, according to hundreds of independent international inquiry, Saudi Arabia has bombed Saudi Arabia with cluster munitions.

Saudi Arabia has blockaded Yemen and not only does not welcome any attempts to solve crisis in Yemen, but conducts sabotage against it.

The only solution to the Yemeni crisis is to recognize intra-Yemeni talks and letting international processes to lead the crisis to correct path.

Iran proudly stands by the Yemeni people, Khatibzadeh reiterated.

