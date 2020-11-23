Qalibaf terms US sanctions against independent states as failed policy

Qalibaf made the remarks in a meeting with the Turkish Ambassador in Tehran Derya Ors, noting that the sanctions have tightened the foundations of the country's domestic production and turned threats into opportunities.

The growing trend of interactions between Iran and Turkey in the region has provided many opportunities for all-out cooperation that we should benefit from in the interest of the two nations, he noted.

Iranian Parliament Speaker underscored that the development of parliamentary cooperation with the neighboring countries, particularly with the Turkish parliament, is one of the priorities of Iran.

Qalibaf went on to say that the expansion of parliamentary relations can have positive impacts on regional and international issues.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish