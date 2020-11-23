Nov 23, 2020, 6:28 PM
Senior diplomat urges deepening Iran-Syria bilateral ties

Tehran, Nov 23, IRNA – Senior Assistant to the Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji on Monday called for reinforcing the mutual cooperation between Iran and Syria.

Khaji also called for the cooperation of both sides to maintain peace and stability in the country.

The Iranian diplomat sent separate messages to congratulate the appointment of the new Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and Deputy Foreign Minister Bashar al-Jaafari.

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a telephone conversation congratulated the new Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad on his appointment to the post.

During the phone conversation, Zarif once again extended his condolences on the death of the late Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem and stressed continuation of strategic cooperation between the two countries.

