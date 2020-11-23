Official: COVID-19 kills 453 more in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 453 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 45,255.

Some 12,460 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,744 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 610,406 patients out of a total of 866,821 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,812 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 5,828,307 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

