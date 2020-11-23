Kish Island welcomes futuristic plans

However, to what extent is this issue important, and what features does it incorporate? What is the difference between the future and present-day cities? What capacities and capabilities will human beings have in these cities?
It is said that if the 20th century were the century of countries, the 21st century belongs to cities. The city of the future is a theme and concept similar in meaning to the smart city. The creation of such cities would not be possible in the absence of measures to, first, establish the requirements for such a purpose. In the past few years, there has been a competition among countries for the creation of developed, sustainable and functional cities, examples of which are seen in countries such as the US, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the UAE and some other states.
The fact is that many of present-day cities across the globe are witnessing asymmetrical growth due to population increase and displacement, migration, as well as mass production and consumerism. This situation has led to many consequences including global warming, environmental degradation, reliance on nonrenewable energy resources, air, water and soil pollution, traffic, a weakness in providing services, the emergence of suburbanization, and a rise in poverty. Immediate measures are required to tackle these problems. Thus, there is no choice but to develop new approaches in order to create cities free from numerous crises. The issue, called the paradigm shift or changing paradigms, is presently at the center of attention more than ever.
Some of the world’s elites maintain that to have a better tomorrow, the roadmap for the creation of smart cities in the entire world includes measures such as paying greater attention to the element of knowledge as an inexhaustible wealth, prioritizing putting creative and innovative minds to use, promoting the methodical and synergistic use of scientific and research capacities, and implementing diverse infrastructure and superstructure projects and, of course, promoting the culture of using them optimally among the public. Thus, countries that are creating smart and clean cities only publicize part of their progress in this regard while keeping some of it under the radar. Among such states are the US, which is implementing the Destiny, Florida project; China that is executing a similar plan in Shenzhen; South Korea that is building the Songdo International Business District; the UAE that is implementing the same project in Dubai and building Masdar City in Abu Dhabi; as well as Japan and Singapore with similar plans underway.
There are a thousand and one reasons that our beloved Iran should be among the pioneers in creating future cities, while keeping an eye on and incorporating its cultural identity, to be able to rank among influential countries, instead of those that are influenced by others, in the coming decades. This process has already started in Iran thanks to the officials’ acumen and the country’s undeniable scientific growth. Thus, this piece of writing is aimed at stressing the need to accelerate this process.
The questions, however, are: Which region is more appropriate for being a pioneer in terms of implementing such a mega project? Where is the starting point? Where is the destination?
Such questions are meant to bring our good people the good news that Kish Island [in the Persian Gulf] is a point of national consensus for the realization of the goal of forming the Iranian city in the coming decades.
The factors that make Kish Island a more futuristic and appropriate region, compared to other parts of the country, are having a strong determination, a unified management, an empowered private sector, an abundance of clean and renewable energies such as solar and marine, a strategic position, a scarce environment, and, finally, the availability of all necessary infrastructure as well as fiber optic networks for activating the fifth generation of Internet connectivity, 5G, which is a basic and necessary precondition and requirement for creating smart cities.
Digital cities are more environmentally-friendly compared to present-day large cities. A proof to this claim is the fact that Kish Island has the highest per capita rate of bicycle use, compared to other cities of the country. Moreover, the island is the most pedestrian-friendly place in Iran in addition to having the longest cycle track in the Middle East.
The combination of modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of things, within the context of the fifth generation of Internet connectivity, 5G, can make it possible for the island to have thousands of new achievements, among which is setting up an intelligent transportation system.
It is a pleasure to announce that this new approach will be adopted for the first time on Kish Island as per a memorandum of understanding signed by the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, the Space Technology Development and Advanced Transportation Headquarters and the Kish Free Zone Organization.
The result of a study conducted recently at Harvard University on factors effective in alleviating poverty showed that the time spent on moving from one place to another is effective in helping individuals escape poverty more than any other factor, such as the crime rate or access to good schools. According to the study, if walking or using public transportation is the fastest way for going from one place to another, no citizen would feel underprivileged and poor for not having a car.
On Kish Island innovation and entrepreneurship are valued more than any other place in the country. The establishment of a large innovation center for supporting new technology-based firms on the island is among the measures which will show its blessings and benefits in the coming years. As a continuation of this process, and to set up a regional science, innovation and ingenuity hub on this golden Iranian territory in the northern part of the Persian Gulf, the following measures have been placed on the agenda:
1. Implementing a plan to set up new technology parks to accommodate other start-ups, technology companies and entrepreneurs; 2. Interacting with all major and leading universities in the country to persuade them to have a presence on the island; 3. Preparing the ground for setting up an international university on the island, with the participation of a reputable foreign university and domestic ones; 4. Establishing creative or soft industries; and 5. Employing other technology-based measures.
Our literature supports and inspires us on such a path. As the notable Iranian poet Sohrab Sepehri wrote: “A boat I will build. Into the water I will throw it. Beyond the seas, there is a city where secrets are uncovered as the windows open.”
* Gholamhossein Mozaffari is the chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Kish Free Zone Organization.
