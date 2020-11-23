Nov 23, 2020, 10:13 AM
Envoy elaborates on Iran stance for ending aggression in Yemen

Tehran, Nov 23, IRNA – Iranian Ambassador to Yemen Hassan Irlou in a meeting with Yemeni Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf elaborated on Iran’s stance with regard to support for all international efforts aiming to terminate the aggression in Yemen which is the worst humanitarian disaster.

Irlou in a Twitter message said that during his meeting with Sharaf, they discussed Tehran's willingness to grant more scholarships to Yemeni youths to study in Iranian universities.

On October 17, the spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry informed that the country's new ambassador to Yemen has arrived in Sana'a.

Khatibzadeh said that the new Iranian ambassador, Hassan Irlou, had arrived in Sanaa and would soon submit a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister of the Yemeni National Salvation Government Hisham Sharaf and the chairman of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen Mahdi al-Mashat.

