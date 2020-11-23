Why opponents to JCPOA are afraid of its revival

Prospect to revive the 2015 deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), from which the US withdrew unilaterally in 2018 is fearful for its opponents in an out of the country.

After the November 3 presidential election in the United States and victory of Trump's rival- Joe Biden, it will take two months until January 20 the president-elect takes office at the White House; so it seems that the period is a new opportunity for opponents to challenge the landmark international agreement.

Iran and the six world powers- US, UK, France, Russia, China and Germany- reached a landmark nuclear deal after years of negotiations which had turned into intensive talks at the last two years before the agreement.

JCPOA is a document that will remove tension across the world through language of diplomacy.

Meanwhile, the current US President Donald Trump was not loyal to the international agreement, was unfaithful to its commitments and left the deal unilaterally so that the action brought disgrace for the US in terms of ignoring "good faith" the states are obliged to honor their commitments.

So, this disloyalty prevented capacities of the precious document from being implemented in good faith.

However, it seems that Trump's defeat and revival of the deal by Joe Biden as he declared his his election campaign is an opportunity for serving national interests through the JCPOA capacities.

Opponents inside the country should know that the Iranian government has accurate knowledge both about the US hostility to Iran and the opportunities which should be utilized in light of the opportunities available by the JCPOA and the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 which lifted all UN sanctions on Iran in addition to endorsing the JCPOA.

The Iranian government has always taken reciprocal measures towards the US behavior and moved towards the correct path to fulfill the nation's rights.

That the US foreign policy doctrine follows unchangeable principles does not matter; meanwhile, how much the White House uses those principles matters.

Fundamental issue at the present time is to serve national interests and decrease pressures on the people by lifting the sanctions.

