US fails to enforce racist policies in international community

This is the policy which has made US isolated in the UN Security Council and has also made G77 slam it after Trump's defeat in the recent presidential elections.

The US unilateral sanctions against Iran have been revived in gross violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 after Washington officially withdrew from Iran nuclear deal otherwise known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Sanctions have affected Tehran’s economic relations with other countries in the world.

Now that Trump has been defeated against Joe Biden in US elections and has to leave the White House by January 20, his performance has been criticized more than ever.

The Foreign Ministers of the Group of G77 plus China called for the immediate lifting of the unilateral economic sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran in a declaration which was adopted yesterday at the Group's 44th annual meeting in New York.

According to the declaration, the Ministers reaffirmed their rejection of the unilateral economic sanctions imposed on Iran, which dealt a great blow to economic development and prosperity of Iranian people, and in this regard called for an immediate lifting of those sanctions.

In another paragraph of the Ministerial Declaration, the Ministers also supported the JCPOA as a successful model for multilateral negotiations and solving global issues.

"The Ministers reaffirmed the importance of supporting and strengthening multilateralism, and, in this regard, recognized that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the other parties is a concrete case of a successful multilateral action for resolving outstanding global issues, stressed that such model sets a real example for further accelerating the achievement of sustainable development including by strengthening international co-operation, through enhanced means of implementation."

During the recent G77 summit which was held in the presence of prestigious figures like UN Secretary General António Guterres, Participants criticized unilateralism and instead stressed multilateralism.

It is for four years after Trump took office that multilateralism and international cooperation have been replaced by unilateralism and militancy policies .

Iran and the six world powers- US, UK, France, Russia, China, and Germany- reached a nuclear agreement on July 14, 2015, after 13 years of intensive diplomatic talks. The US is no longer the participant in the deal as it withdrew unilaterally from the agreement on May 8, 2018.

Iranian cabinet in a statement on January 5, announced the country's decision to take the final step to reduce commitments to the JCPOA.

The cabinet further stated in its statement that as the fifth step to reduce its commitments, Iran will abandon the last key restriction in the operation field put up in the JCPOA literally "the limitations in the number of centrifuges".

It added that Iran's nuclear program will not face any kind of restrictions in such areas and will go on solely according to the country's technical needs.

Accordingly, US Department of the Treasury blacklisted some Iranian individuals and entities and put more pressure on Iran.

It also put names of 18 Iranian banks in sanctions list on October 8.

Meanwhile speaking in his press conference on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh reacted to Mike Pompeo visit to region and his anti-Iran remarks, saying Pompeo’s trip seems to be aimed at political fishing not following up US administration’s policies.

Some countries had considered Trumps term as an opportunity but it was not a chance for them but a window for all issues that they created for their scandal, he noted.

Khatibzadeh advised regional states’ rulers who relied on those who were expelled from the White House by American people to return to regional cooperation.

He described Pompeo’s tour as painful, saying were it not for the betrayal of some Arab rulers, the US Secretary of State would not have gone to the Occupied Territories, did not violate UN resolutions, and did not whitewash Israel’s crimes against humanity in Gaza and the West Bank .

Translated by: Ali Izadi

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish