Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on November 23

- Iran’s veteran voice actor Jalilvand dies at 80

Iran’s veteran voice actor Changiz Jalilvand died yesterday from coronavirus complications at the age of 80.

Medical tests showed 80 percent of his lungs were damaged by the coronavirus. He was known among voice actors as the ‘Golden Larynx Man’.

- Iran exports cars to Asian, European countries: IRICA

Iran exported 1,300 cars, valued at over $5.72 million, during the year to March 19, announced the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

During the last Iranian year, the country exported 1,300 vehicles, with a total weight of 1,573 tons, that were exported to nine countries, namely, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Azerbaijan, Syria, the UAE, Spain, China, Iraq and Turkey, Rouhollah Latifi said on Sunday.

- Iran attracts $3.8b in foreign investments in seven months: Minister

Iranian minister of finance and economic affairs said that in the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 20-October 21), the country attracted a sum of $3.8 billion in foreign investments.

Farhad Dejpasand added, to boost production, we must greatly facilitate doing business so that investors are encouraged to invest more in the field of production.

- Zionist Regime Expanding Secret Nuke Work: Iran

Iran’s representative to Vienna-based international organizations on Friday raised the alarm at the occupying regime of Israel’s highly secretive nuclear activities as a threat to global security, saying the world community should pressure the regime into joining the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) "swiftly” and "unconditionally.” Addressing a meeting of the 35-nation Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) .

-Resistance Forces Won’t Lay Down Weapons Amid Threat: Iraqi Leader

A senior Iraqi leader says the Islamic resistance forces will not lay down their arms as long as Iraq is under threat.

Qais al-Khazali, leader of Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq movement, says the Iraqi government is entitled to having a monopoly on carrying and using weapons in order to restore stability to the country.

- Saudi Princes Recount 2017 Ordeal at Luxurious Hotel

In early November 2017, nearly 400 of Saudi Arabia’s most powerful people, among them princes, tycoons and ministers, were rounded up and detained in the Ritz-Carlton hotel, in what became the biggest and most contentious purge in the modern kingdom’s history.

The arrests shook the foundations of Saudi society, in an instant turning untouchable establishment figures into targets for arrest. Statuses were discarded, assets seized and business empires upended. A conventional pact between the state and its influential elite was shredded overnight.

- Europe sees opportunity for transatlantic cooperation against Iran

While the United State election results are yet to be officially announced, European countries signatory to a 2015 Iran nuclear deal seem to be in a rush to lay the groundwork for a transatlantic policy that would secure U.S.-European interests with regard to Iran.

As Joe Biden prepares to move into the White House, politicians and diplomats around the world hold their breath to see how Biden would deal with Iran after four years of aggressive rhetoric from Trump against Iran.

- Iran’s 9-month exports to EU up 13% yr/yr

Iran exported 563 million euros worth of commodities to the European Union states in the nine-month period from January to September 2020, registering a 13-percent rise compared to the same period in 2019.

The trade between Iran and European Union countries during the said period stood at €3.345 billion, 11 percent less than the figure in the previous year’s same nine months, data released by Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) showed.

- Iran-Pakistan online business forum to be held on Dec. 8

In a bid to expand cooperation between Iranian and Pakistani traders and businessmen, Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) will hold an Iran-Pakistan business forum online on December 8.

The conference will hold bilateral talks on cooperation in energy, tourism, transportation, food, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, health, clothing, textiles and leather fields.

