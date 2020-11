Latifi said that about 1,300 vehicles weighing 1,573 tons were exported to nine countries, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Syria, UAE, Spain, China, Iraq, and Turkey in 2019.

He noted that Iraq with $3.1 million, Azerbaijan with $1.16 million, and Syria with $981,825 were the first three destinations of Iranian cars.

3266**2050

