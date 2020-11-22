Iran calls for lifting sanctions imposed on Syria

Referring to the sabotage of some countries in the political settlement process of Syria, Zarif said that over the past years, there have been appropriate opportunities to end the crisis in Syria, but each time "we faced thwarting efforts and losing opportunities" by some countries.

He also stressed the need to lift cruel and unjust sanctions against the Syrian government and people, especially during the coronavirus pandemic era.

Pedersen informed Zarif on the latest situation of the Syrian Constitutional Review Committee and his efforts to hold the next meeting.

Pointing to the Islamic Republic of Iran's cooperation with the United Nations in resolving the 10-year-old Syrian crisis, he stressed the importance of Iran’s role in the peace process.

