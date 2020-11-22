Official: COVID-19 kills 475 more in Iran

Sadat Lari added that, with the 475 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 44,802.

Some 13,053 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,160 of whom have been hospitalized, she further noted.

She pointed out that a total of 854,361 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 603,445 of whom have recovered.

Some 5,796 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman added.

She added that 5,788,016 tests have so far been carried out in the country.

