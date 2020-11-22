Nov 22, 2020, 11:55 AM
Iran to augment oil, gas exports by building energy complex

Ahvaz, Nov 22, IRNA - A senior official in the southwestern province of Khuzestan believes that oil and gas exports will increase by building energy complexes in the province having great industrial capacities.

Ali Karani, member of board of governors of industry equipment manufacturers of Khuzestan, made the remarks in an intevriew with IRNA on Sunday.

Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has given permission to build energy complexes in the province, but the project needs all-out support to be launched, the official said.

He said that Khuzestan is a fully-industrial province having great energy and petrochemical capacities.

Khuzestan province on southwestern Iran is an important hub of energy active in different oil, gas and petrochemical projects.

