With the help of Javad Karimi and Amir-Hossein Esfandiar, Greenyard Maaseik defeated its host Lindemans 3-1.

Greenyard Maaseik with six victories and 16 points gained from seven matches has claimed the second position at Belgian volleyball league.

In recent years, Iranian volleyball players have been among the best worldwide due to the shining successes they have achieved during these years.

