IAEA says it has access to verify Iran Safeguards commitments

"This report of the Director General to the Board of Governors and, in parallel, to the United Nations Security Council, is on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in relation to its enrichment related activities," the statement reads.

"It provides an update on developments since the Director General’s previous report. 1 Activities Related to Enrichment," he added.

"On 14 November 2020, the Agency verified that Iran began feeding UF6 into the recently installed cascade of 174 IR-2m centrifuges at the Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) in Natanz," IAEA noted.

"As a consequence, Iran is using 5060 IR-1 centrifuges installed in 30 cascades and 174 IR-2m centrifuges installed in one cascade to enrich UF6 at FEP."

Earlier, Russian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that Iran provides high-level cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) despite the coronavirus epidemic.

Hoping that Iran and the IAEA continue strengthening mutual trust and cooperation, Ulyanov said at the seasonal meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors that it serves as a key part of the international efforts to protect the JCPOA while the US intends to destroy the international agreement.

