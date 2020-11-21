Russian diplomat: Normalization of JCPOA situation nothing to do with missile program

"Many analysts say that normalisation of the situation around #JCPOA would require to address the missile program & regional behaviour of #Iran," Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday.

"Wrong. It is not prudent to mix up the nuclear dossier and other issues which have a chance to be settled only in broader regional context," he added.

Iran and the six world powers- US, UK, France, Russia, China, and Germany- reached a nuclear agreement, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), on July 14, 2015, after 13 years of intensive diplomatic talks. The US is no longer the participant in the deal as it withdrew unilaterally from the agreement on May 8, 2018.

Iranian cabinet in a statement on January 5, announced the country's decision to take the final step to reduce commitments to the JCPOA.

The cabinet further stated in its statement that as the fifth step to reduce its commitments, Iran will abandon the last key restriction in the operation field put up in the JCPOA literally "the limitations in the number of centrifuges".

It added that Iran's nuclear program will not face any kind of restrictions in such areas and will go on solely according to the country's technical needs.

