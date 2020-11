BIMIFF was held online in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil from November 5 to 15 with films around the world, where Iranian director, Sarvari, was awarded the special section of the well-thought-out director of the course.

The Redundancy short film was previously awarded the Best Screenplay award at the Cyprus Film Festival, the Special Prize for the Indian Festival, and the Best Film Award at the Tehran Beheshti Film Festival.

