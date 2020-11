Khatibzadeh said that the visit was procrastinated due to extraordinary programs of cabinet ministers and the importance of all ministers’ presence in the meeting.

Earlier, Khatibzadeh in a tweet had announced Zarif's visit to Russia and Azerbaijan next week for talks with regional parties.

Zarif is scheduled to visit Moscow and Baku next Monday and Tuesday to discuss regional developments, as well as bilateral issues, he added.

