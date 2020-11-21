Diplomat: West holding Syria's humanitarian issues hostage to political gains

UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen, who headed a delegation to Tehran to meet with Iranian officials, met and held talks with Khaji on Saturday.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in Syria, including the Constitutional Committee, Refugee Conference, Idlib, and the Eastern Euphrates.

Khaji supported Pedersen's efforts to pursue a political solution to the Syrian crisis and to continue holding meetings of the country's constitutional committee, and on the other hand criticized the lack of participation of some countries, especially western countries, at the Syrian Refugee Conference in Damascus.

He said that western countries claiming to support humanitarian issues have held Syria's humanitarian debate hostage to their political goals and tried to block the conference.

The latest situation in Idlib was reviewed at the meeting, and the two sides expressed hope that by implementing the agreements in Idlib, they would see calm and no resumption of conflict.

